XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XBP Europe Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ XBP opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of XBP Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions.

