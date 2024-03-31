Xinyan Hao Sells 38,064 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GCT opened at $26.72 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

