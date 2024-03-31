Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.24. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 602,544 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Xtant Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

