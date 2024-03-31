Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HYRM) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HYRM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYRM opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

About Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF

The Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (HYRM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index which allocates 100% of its assets to either USD high yield corporate bonds or a cash position, based on quantitative market risk signals. HYRM was launched on Feb 10, 2022 and is managed by Xtrackers.

