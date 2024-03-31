Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.20.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

