YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,033.83

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,033.83 ($13.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.65). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.64), with a volume of 220,944 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.15), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($144,370.02). 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

