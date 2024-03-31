ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZK International Group Price Performance

ZK International Group stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. ZK International Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.35.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 211.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of ZK International Group worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.