1,052 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $271.76 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

