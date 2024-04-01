11,100 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,373,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,310,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock worth $1,218,642 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

