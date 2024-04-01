1,484 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.56 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

