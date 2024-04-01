1,533 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $182.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
