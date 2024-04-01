1,570 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,977. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

