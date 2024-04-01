1,586 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

