16,500 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 515,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

