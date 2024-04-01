1,725 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.