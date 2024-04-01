1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 33,522 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

