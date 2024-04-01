2,034 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $265.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.46. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

