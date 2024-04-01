2,063 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $162.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

