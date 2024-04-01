2,108 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKL opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

