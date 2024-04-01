257 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $825.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $851.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.99. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

