2,630 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $100.58 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

