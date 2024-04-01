2,766 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.