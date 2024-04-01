31,419 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.