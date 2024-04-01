33,646 Shares in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citizens by 15.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at $374,567.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,147. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

