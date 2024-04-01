3,616 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunoco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.2 %

SUN opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

