427 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

