4,358 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

