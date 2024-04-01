4,358 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.