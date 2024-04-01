465 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

