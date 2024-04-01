493 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3 %

MongoDB stock opened at $357.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.58 and its 200 day moving average is $390.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

