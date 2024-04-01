4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $31.86 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.