508 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $410.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.65.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

