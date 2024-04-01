5,548 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,589,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.