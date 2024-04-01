6,195 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

