643 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $399.09 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

