670,326 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

