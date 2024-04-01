8,062 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,171,000 after buying an additional 161,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

