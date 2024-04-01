89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

89bio stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

