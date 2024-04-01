Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 949,300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AADI stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADI

Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,453,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,164.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $244,285. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.