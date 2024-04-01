Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

