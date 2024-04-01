Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

