Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Report on ACRS

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.