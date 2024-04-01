Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock worth $110,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 35.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.