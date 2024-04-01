Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADPT opened at $3.21 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $465.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $135,572.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

