Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 34,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $180.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

