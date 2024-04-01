Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

