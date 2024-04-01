Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

