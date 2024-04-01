Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

