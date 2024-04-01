Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Michael A. Haberman Sells 418 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ALG stock opened at $228.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

