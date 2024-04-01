Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.08

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 11262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

