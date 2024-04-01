Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

