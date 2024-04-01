Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
